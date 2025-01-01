DokumentationKategorien
MathTukeySummary 

MathTukeySummary

Berechnet die Fünf-Punkte-Zusammenfassung nach John Tukey (Minimum, unteres Quartil, Mittelwert, oberes Quartil, Maximum) für die Elemente eines Arrays.

bool  MathTukeySummary(
   const double&  array[],       // Array der Werte
   const bool     removeNAN,     // Flag
   double&        minimum,       // minimaler Wert
   double&        lower_hinge,   // unteres Quartil
   double&        median,        // Mittelwert
   double&        upper_hinge,   // oberes Quartil
   double&        maximum        // maximaler Wert
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array reeller Werte.

removeNAN

[in] Flag, das angibt, ob nicht numerische Werte gelöscht werden müssen.

minimum

[out] Variable für die Ausgabe des minimalen Wertes. 

lower_hinge

[out] Variable für die Ausgabe des unteren Quatils. 

median

[out] Variable für die Ausgabe des Mittelwertes. 

upper_hinge

[out] Variable für die Ausgabe des oberen Quartils. 

maximum

[out] Variable für die Ausgabe des maximalen Wertes. 

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.