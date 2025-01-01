ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathTukeySummary 

MathTukeySummary

配列要素のTukeyの五数要約（最小値、第1四分位数、第2四分位数、第3四分位数、最大値）を計算します。

bool  MathTukeySummary(
  const double&  array[],      // 値の配列
  const bool    removeNAN,    // フラグ
  double&        minimum,      // 最小値
  double&        lower_hinge// 第1四分位数
  double&        median,        // 第2四分位数
  double&        upper_hinge,   // 第3四分位数
  double&        maximum       // 最大値
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 実数配列

removeNAN

[in] 数値以外の値を削除するかどうかを示すフラグ

minimum

[out] 最小値を格納するための変数 

lower_hinge

[out] 第1四分位数を格納するための変数 

median

[out] 第2四分位数を格納するための変数 

upper_hinge

[out] 第3四分位数を格納するための変数 

maximum

[out] 最大値を格納するための変数 

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。