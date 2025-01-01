MathTukeySummary

Calculates the Tukey's five-number summary (minimum, lower quartile, median, upper quartile, maximum) for the array elements.

bool MathTukeySummary(

const double& array[],

const bool removeNAN,

double& minimum,

double& lower_hinge,

double& median,

double& upper_hinge,

double& maximum

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of real values.

removeNAN

[in] Flag that indicates if non-numeric values are to be removed.

minimum

[out] Variable to store the minimum value.

lower_hinge

[out] Variable to store the lower quartile.

median

[out] Variable to store the median value.

upper_hinge

[out] Variable to store the upper quartile.

maximum

[out] Variable to store the maximum value.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.