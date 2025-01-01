DocumentationSections
Calculates the Tukey's five-number summary (minimum, lower quartile, median, upper quartile, maximum) for the array elements.

bool  MathTukeySummary(
   const double&  array[],       // array of values
   const bool     removeNAN,     // flag
   double&        minimum,       // minimum value
   double&        lower_hinge,   // lower quartile
   double&        median,        // median value
   double&        upper_hinge,   // upper quartile
   double&        maximum        // maximum value
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of real values.

removeNAN

[in] Flag that indicates if non-numeric values are to be removed.

minimum

[out] Variable to store the minimum value. 

lower_hinge

[out] Variable to store the lower quartile. 

median

[out] Variable to store the median value. 

upper_hinge

[out] Variable to store the upper quartile. 

maximum

[out] Variable to store the maximum value. 

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.