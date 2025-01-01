文档部分
MathTukeySummary

计算数组元素的Tukey's five-number概要（最小值，下四分位数，中值，上四分位数，最大值）。

bool  MathTukeySummary(
   const double&  array[],       // 数值数组
   const bool     removeNAN,     // 标识
   double&        minimum,       // 最小值
   double&        lower_hinge,   // 下四分位数
   double&        median,        // 中值
   double&        upper_hinge,   // 上四分位数
   double&        maximum        // 最大值
   )

参数

array[]

[in] 真实值数组。

removeNAN

[in] 表示是否没有数值被删除的标识。

minimum

[out] 存储最小值的变量。 

lower_hinge

[out] 存储下四分位数的变量。 

median

[out] 存储中值的变量。 

upper_hinge

[out] 存储上四分位数的变量。 

maximum

[out] 存储最大值的变量。 

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。