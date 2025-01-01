문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathReverse 

MathReverse

요소의 역순으로 값 배열을 생성합니다.

실수 값과 결과 출력을 새 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전:

bool  MathReverse(
   const double&  array[],      // 값의 배열
   double&        result[]      // 결과의 배열
   )

정수 값 및 결과 출력을 새 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전:

bool  MathReverse(
   const int&     array[],      // 값의 배열
   int&           result[]      // 결과의 배열
   )

실수 값 및 원본 배열에 대한 결과 출력을 사용하기 위한 버전.

bool  MathReverse(
   double&        array[]       // 값의 배열
   )

정수 값 및 결과 출력을 원래 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전:

bool  MathReverse(
   int&           array[]       // 값의 배열
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in] 값의 배열. 

array[]

[out] 값의 역순을 가진 출력 배열.

result[]

[out] 값의 역순을 가진 출력 배열. 

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.