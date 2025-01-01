ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathReverse 

MathReverse

要素を逆順にした値の配列を生成します。

実数値を扱って新しい配列に結果を出力するバージョン：

bool  MathReverse(
  const double&  array[],      // 値の配列
  double&        result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

整数値を扱って新しい配列に結果を出力するバージョン：

bool  MathReverse(
  const int&    array[],      // 値の配列
  int&          result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

実数値を扱って元の配列に結果を出力するバージョン：

bool  MathReverse(
  double&        array[]       // 値の配列
  )

整数値を扱って元の配列に結果を出力するバージョン：

bool  MathReverse(
  int&          array[]       // 値の配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 値の配列 

array[]

[out] 値の逆順を持つ出力配列

result[]

[out] 値の逆順を持つ出力配列 

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。