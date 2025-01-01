DocumentationSections
MathReverse

Generates an array of values with reverse order of elements.

Version for working with real values and with output of the results to a new array:

bool  MathReverse(
   const double&  array[],      // array of values
   double&        result[]      // array of results
   )

Version for working with integer values and with output of the results to a new array:

bool  MathReverse(
   const int&     array[],      // array of values
   int&           result[]      // array of results
   )

Version for working with real values and with output of the results to the original array.

bool  MathReverse(
   double&        array[]       // array of values
   )

Version for working with integer values and with output of the results to the original array:

bool  MathReverse(
   int&           array[]       // array of values
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

array[]

[out] Output array with the reverse order of values.

result[]

[out] Output array with the reverse order of values. 

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.