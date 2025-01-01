MathReverse

Generates an array of values with reverse order of elements.

Version for working with real values and with output of the results to a new array:

bool MathReverse(

const double& array[],

double& result[]

)

Version for working with integer values and with output of the results to a new array:

bool MathReverse(

const int& array[],

int& result[]

)

Version for working with real values and with output of the results to the original array.

bool MathReverse(

double& array[]

)

Version for working with integer values and with output of the results to the original array:

bool MathReverse(

int& array[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.

array[]

[out] Output array with the reverse order of values.

result[]

[out] Output array with the reverse order of values.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.