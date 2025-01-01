DocumentaçãoSeções
MathReverse

Gera uma matriz de valores com os elementos na ordem inversa.

Versão para trabalhar com valores reais e armazenamento de resultados numa nova matriz:

bool  MathReverse(
   const double&  array[],      // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]      // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para trabalhar com valores inteiros e armazenamento de resultados numa nova matriz:

bool  MathReverse(
   const int&     array[],      // matriz de valores
   int&           result[]      // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para trabalhar com valores reais e armazenamento de resultados na mesma matriz.

bool  MathReverse(
   double&        array[]       // matriz de valores
   )

Versão para trabalhar com valores inteiros e armazenamento de resultados na mesma matriz.

bool  MathReverse(
   int&           array[]       // matriz de valores
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

array[]

[out] Matriz de saída com valores na ordem inversa.

result[]

[out] Matriz de saída com valores na ordem inversa. 

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.