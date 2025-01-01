DokümantasyonBölümler
MathReverse

Elemanları ters sıralayarak bir değerler dizisi oluşturur.

Reel değerlerle çalışan ve sonuçları yeni bir diziye yazan versiyon.

bool  MathReverse(
   const double&  array[],      // değerler dizisi
   double&        result[]      // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerlerle çalışan ve sonuçları yeni bir diziye yazan versiyon.

bool  MathReverse(
   const int&     array[],      // değerler dizisi
   int&           result[]      // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Reel değerlerle çalışan ve sonuçları aynı dizinin üstüne yazan versiyon.

bool  MathReverse(
   double&        array[]       // değerler dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerlerle çalışan ve sonuçları aynı dizinin üstüne yazan versiyon.

bool  MathReverse(
   int&           array[]       // değerler dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Değerler dizisi. 

array[]

[out] Değerlerin ters sıralandığı sonuç dizisi.

result[]

[out] Değerlerin ters sıralandığı sonuç dizisi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.