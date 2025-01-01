文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathReverse 

MathReverse

生成逆向元素顺序的数组值。

处理真实值和新数组输出结果的版本：

bool  MathReverse(
   const double&  array[],      //  数值数组
   double&        result[]      // 结果数组
   )

处理整型值和新数组输出结果的版本：

bool  MathReverse(
   const int&     array[],      // 数值数组
   int&           result[]      // 结果数组
   )

处理真实值和原数组输出结果的版本。

bool  MathReverse(
   double&        array[]       // 数值数组
   )

处理整型值和原数组输出结果的版本：

bool  MathReverse(
   int&           array[]       // 数值数组 
   )

参数

array[]

[in]  数值数组。 

array[]

[out] 输出逆向数值顺序的数组。

result[]

[out] 输出逆向数值顺序的数组。 

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。