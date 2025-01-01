DocumentationSections
MathReverse

Génère un tableau de valeurs avec l'ordre inverse des éléments.

Version pour travailler avec des valeurs réelles retournant les résultats dans un nouveau tableau :

bool  MathReverse(
   const double&  array[],      // tableau des valeurs
   double&        result[]      // tableau des résultats
  )

Version pour travailler avec des valeurs entières retournant les résultats dans un nouveau tableau :

bool  MathReverse(
   const int&     array[],      // tableau des valeurs
   int&           result[]      // tableau des résultats
  )

Version pour travailler avec des valeurs réelles retournant les résultats dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathReverse(
   double&        array[]       // tableau des valeurs
  )

Version pour travailler avec des valeurs entières retournant les résultats dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathReverse(
   int&           array[]       // tableau des valeurs
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

array[]

[out] Tableau de sortie avec l'ordre inverse des valeurs.

result[]

[out] Tableau de sortie avec l'ordre inverse des valeurs. 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.