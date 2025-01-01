MathRank

Calculates the ranks of array elements.

Version for working with an array of real values:

bool MathRank(

const double& array[],

double& rank[]

)

Version for working with an array of integer values:

bool MathRank(

const int& array[],

double& rank[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.

rank[]

[out] Array to output the ranks.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.