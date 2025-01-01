DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathRank 

MathRank

Calculates the ranks of array elements.

Version for working with an array of real values:

bool  MathRank(
   const double&  array[],  // array of values
   double&        rank[]    // array of ranks
   )

Version for working with an array of integer values:

bool  MathRank(
   const int&     array[],  // array of values
   double&        rank[]    // array of ranks
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

rank[]

[out] Array to output the ranks. 

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.