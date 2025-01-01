DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathRank 

MathRank

Dizi elemanlarının sırasını hesaplar.

Reel değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathRank(
   const double&  array[],  // değerler dizisi
   double&        rank[]    // sıralar dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathRank(
   const int&     array[],  // değerler dizisi
   double&        rank[]    // sıralar dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Değerler dizisi. 

rank[]

[out] Sıraların yazılacağı dizi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.