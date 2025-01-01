DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathRank 

MathRank

Calcula a posição dos elementos da matriz.

Versão para trabalhar com uma matriz de valores reais:

bool  MathRank(
   const double&  array[],  // matriz de valores
   double&        rank[]    // matriz de rankings
   )

Versão para trabalhar com uma matriz de valores inteiros:

bool  MathRank(
   const int&     array[],  // matriz de valores
   double&        rank[]    // matriz de rankings
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

rank[]

[out] Matriz para registro de rankings. 

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.