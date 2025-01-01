DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathRank 

MathRank

Calcule les rangs des éléments de tableau.

Version pour travailler avec un tableau de valeurs réelles :

bool  MathRank(
   const double&  array[],  // tableau des valeurs
   double&        rank[]    // tableau de rangs
  )

Version pour travailler avec un tableau de valeurs entières :

bool  MathRank(
   const int&     array[],  // tableau des valeurs
   double&        rank[]    // tableau de rangs
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

rank[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les rangs. 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.