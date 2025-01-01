文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathRange 

MathRange

计算数组元素的最大值和最小值。

bool  MathRange(
   const double&  array[],  // 数值数组
   double&        min,      // 最小值 
   double&        max       // 最大值 
   )

参数

array[]

[in]  数值数组。 

min

[out] 存储最小值的变量。

max

[out] 存储最大值的变量。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。