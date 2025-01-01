DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathRange 

MathRange

Calcula os valores mínimos e máximos dos elementos da matriz.

bool  MathRange(
   const double&  array[],  // matriz de valores
   double&        min,      // valor mínimo 
   double&        max       // valor máximo 
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

min

[out] Variável para registro do valor mínimo.

max

[out] Variável para registro do valor máximo.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.