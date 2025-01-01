DokümantasyonBölümler
MathRange

Dizi elemanlarının maksimum ve minimumlarını hesaplar.

bool  MathRange(
   const double&  array[],  // değerler dizisi
   double&        min,      // minimum değer
   double&        max       // maksimum değer
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Değerler dizisi. 

min

[out] Minimum değerin yazılacağı değişken.

max

[out] Maksimum değerin yazılacağı değişken.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.