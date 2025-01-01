DokumentationKategorien
MathRange

Berechnet minimale und maximale Werte der Elemente eines Arrays.

bool  MathRange(
   const double&  array[],  // Array der Werte
   double&        min,      // minimaler Wert
   double&        max       // maximaler Wert
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte. 

min

[out] Variable für die Ausgabe des minimalen Wertes.

max

[out] Variable für die Ausgabe des maximalen Wertes.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.