DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathRange 

MathRange

Calculates the minima and maxima of array elements.

bool  MathRange(
   const double&  array[],  // array of values
   double&        min,      // minimum value
   double&        max       // maximum value
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

min

[out] Variable to store the minimum value.

max

[out] Variable to store the maximum value.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.