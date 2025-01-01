DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathRange 

MathRange

Calcule le minima et le maxima des éléments du tableau.

bool  MathRange(
   const double&  array[],  // tableau des valeurs
   double&        min,      // valeur minimum
   double&        max       // valeur maximum
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

min

[out] Variable pour stocker la valeur minimum.

max

[out] Variable pour stocker la valeur maximum.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.