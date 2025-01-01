DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathPowInt 

MathPowInt

Erhebt eine Zahl in eine angegebene Potenz.

double  MathPowInt(
   const double  x,      // die Zahl
   const int     power   // die Potenz
   )

Parameter

x

[in]  Gleitkommazahl doppelter Genauigkeit, die in Potenz erhoben wird.

power

[in]  Ganze Zahl, die die Potenz definiert. 

Rückgabewert

Zahl x, erhoben in die angegebene Potenz.