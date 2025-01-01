ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathPowInt 

MathPowInt

数を指定された整数乗まで引き上げます。

double  MathPowInt(
  const double  x,      // 数値
  const int    power   // 累乗
  )

パラメータ

x

[in]  累乗される倍精度浮動小数点数

power

[in]  累乗を示す整数 

戻り値

xの（指定された）乗