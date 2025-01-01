문서화섹션
MathPowInt

숫자를 지정된 정수 거듭제곱으로 올립니다.

double  MathPowInt(
   const double  x,      // 수의 값
   const int     power   // 다음을 올릴 파워
   )

매개변수

x

[in]  거듭 제곱할 부동 소수점 숫자.

power

[in]  파워를 지정하는 정수. 

값 반환

지정된 거듭 제곱으로 상승된 숫자 x.