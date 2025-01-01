文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathPowInt 

MathPowInt

提高一个数字到指定的整数幂。

double  MathPowInt(
   const double  x,      // 数值
   const int     power   // 提高能力
   )

参数

x

[in]  将要提高能力的双精度浮点数。

power

[in]  指定能力的整型。 

返回值

数字x，提高到指定能力。