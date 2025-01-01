DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathPowInt 

MathPowInt

Raises a number to the specified integer power.

double  MathPowInt(
   const double  x,      // value of the number
   const int     power   // power to raise to
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  Double-precision floating-point number to be raised to the power.

power

[in]  Integer specifying the power. 

Return Value

The number x, raised to the specified power.