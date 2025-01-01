DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathOrder 

MathOrder

Génère un tableau d'entiers avec des permutations selon l'ordre des éléments du tableau après le tri.

Version pour travailler avec un tableau de valeurs réelles :

bool  MathOrder(
   const double&  array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   int&           result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Version pour travailler avec un tableau de valeurs entières :

bool  MathOrder(
   const int&     array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   int&           result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

result[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les indices triés.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.