MathOrder

Формирует целочисленный массив с перестановкой в соответствии с порядком элементов массива после сортировки.

Версия для работы с массивом вещественных значений:

bool  MathOrder(
   const double&  array[],   // массив значений
   int&           result[]   // массив результатов
   )

Версия для работы с массивом целочисленных значений:

bool  MathOrder(
   const int&     array[],   // массив значений
   int&           result[]   // массив результатов
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in] Массив значений. 

result[]

[out] Массив для записи отсортированных индексов.

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.