Cria uma matiz inteira com um rearranjo na ordem dos elementos da matriz após a classificação.

Versão para trabalhar com uma matriz de valores reais:

bool  MathOrder(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   int&           result[]   // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para trabalhar com uma matriz de valores inteiros:

bool  MathOrder(
   const int&     array[],   // matriz de valores
   int&           result[]   // matriz de resultado
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

result[]

[out] Matriz para registro de índices classificados.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.