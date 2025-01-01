DocumentationSections
MathOrder

Generates an integer array with permutation according to order of the array elements after sorting.

Version for working with an array of real values:

bool  MathOrder(
   const double&  array[],   // array of values
   int&           result[]   // array of results
   )

Version for working with an array of integer values:

bool  MathOrder(
   const int&     array[],   // array of values
   int&           result[]   // array of results
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

result[]

[out] Array to output the sorted indexes.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.