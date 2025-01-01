DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathOrder 

MathOrder

Sıralama işleminin ardından elemanların sıralanışına göre permütasyonlu bir dizi oluşturur.

Reel değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathOrder(
   const double&  array[],   // değerler dizisi
   int&           result[]   // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathOrder(
   const int&     array[],   // değerler dizisi
   int&           result[]   // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Değerler dizisi. 

result[]

[out] Sıralanan indislerin yazılacağı dizi.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.