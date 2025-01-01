文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathOrder 

MathOrder

排序后，根据数组元素的顺序生成一个排列整型数组。

处理真实值数组的版本：

bool  MathOrder(
   const double&  array[],   // 数值数组
   int&           result[]   // 结果数组
   )

处理整数值数组的版本：

bool  MathOrder(
   const int&     array[],   // 数值数组
   int&           result[]   // 结果数组
   )

参数

array[]

[in]  数值数组。 

result[]

[out] 输出排序索引的数组。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。