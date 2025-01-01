DocumentaçãoSeções
MathLog

Calcula o valor da função log(x) para os elementos da matriz. 

Versão para calcular o logaritmo natural com registro de resultados numa nova matriz.

bool  MathLog(
   const double&  array[],      // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]      // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para calcular o logaritmo natural com registro de resultados na matriz original.

bool  MathLog(
   double&        array[]       // matriz de valores
   )

Versão para calcular o logaritmo de acordo com a base especificada com registro de resultados numa nova matriz. 

bool  MathLog(
   const double&   array[],     // matriz de valores
   const double    base,        // base do logaritmo
   double&         result[]     // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para calcular o logaritmo de acordo com a base especificada com registro de resultados na matriz original. 

bool  MathLog(
   double&         array[],     // matriz de valores
   const double    base         // base do logaritmo
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

base

[in] Base do logaritmo.

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída. 

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.