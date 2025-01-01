ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathLog 

MathLog

配列要素のlog(x)関数の値を計算します。 

自然対数を計算して新しい配列に結果を出力するバージョン：

bool  MathLog(
  const double&  array[],      // 値の配列
  double&        result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

自然対数を計算して元の配列に結果を出力するバージョン：

bool  MathLog(
  double&        array[]       // 値の配列
  )

指定された底までの対数を計算して結果を新しい配列に出力するバージョン： 

bool  MathLog(
  const double&  array[],    // 値の配列
  const double    base,        // 対数の底
  double&        result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

指定された底までの対数を計算して結果を元の配列に出力するバージョン： 

bool  MathLog(
  double&        array[],    // 値の配列
  const double    base         // 対数の底
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 値の配列 

base

[in] 対数の底

array[]

[out] 出力値の配列

result[]

[out] 出力値の配列 

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。