Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathLog 

MathLog

Calcule les valeurs de la fonction log(x) pour les éléments du tableau. 

Version calculant le logarithme naturel avec sortie des résultats dans un nouveau tableau.

bool  MathLog(
   const double&  array[],      // tableau des valeurs
   double&        result[]      // tableau des résultats
  )

Version calculant le logarithme naturel avec sortie des résultats dans le tableau d'origine.

bool  MathLog(
   double&        array[]       // tableau des valeurs
  )

Version calculant le logarithme dans une base spécifiée avec sortie des résultats dans un nouveau tableau. 

bool  MathLog(
   const double&   array[],     // tableau des valeurs
   const double    base,        // base du logarithme
   double&         result[]     // tableau des résultats
  )

Version calculant le logarithme dans une base spécifiée avec sortie des résultats dans le tableau d'origine. 

bool  MathLog(
   double&         array[],     // tableau des valeurs
   const double    base         // base du logarithme
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

base

[in] La base du logarithme.

array[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.

result[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie. 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.