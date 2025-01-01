MathLog

Calculates the values of the log(x) function for array elements.

Version for calculating the natural logarithm with output of the results to a new array.

bool MathLog(

const double& array[],

double& result[]

)

Version for calculating the natural logarithm with output of the results to the original array.

bool MathLog(

double& array[]

)

Version for calculating the logarithm to a specified base with output of the results to a new array.

bool MathLog(

const double& array[],

const double base,

double& result[]

)

Version for calculating the logarithm to a specified base with output of the results to the original array.

bool MathLog(

double& array[],

const double base

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.

base

[in] The base of the logarithm.

array[]

[out] Array of output values.

result[]

[out] Array of output values.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.