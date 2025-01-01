DokümantasyonBölümler
Dizi elemanları için log(x) fonksiyonunun değerini hesaplar. 

Doğal logaritmayı hesaplayıp sonuçları yeni bir diziye yazan versiyon.

bool  MathLog(
   const double&  array[],      // değerler dizisi
   double&        result[]      // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Doğal logaritmayı hesaplayıp sonuçları girdi dizisinin üstüne yazan versiyon.

bool  MathLog(
   double&        array[]       // değerler dizisi
  )

Belli bir tabana göre logaritmayı hesaplayıp sonuçları yeni bir diziye yazan versiyon. 

bool  MathLog(
   const double&   array[],     // değerler dizisi
   const double    base,        // logaritma tabanı
   double&         result[]     // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Belli bir tabana göre logaritmayı hesaplayıp sonuçları girdi dizisinin üstüne yazan versiyon. 

bool  MathLog(
   double&         array[],     // değerler dizisi
   const double    base         // logaritma tabanı
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Değerler dizisi. 

base

[in] Logaritma tabanı.

array[]

[out] Sonuç değerlerinin dizisi.

result[]

[out] Sonuç değerlerinin dizisi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.