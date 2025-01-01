DocumentaçãoSeções
MathIdentical

Compara dois matrizes de valores e retorna true, se todos os elementos são os mesmos.

Versão para trabalhar com matrizes de valores reais:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const double&  array1[],      // primeira matriz de valores
   const double&  array2[]       // segunda matriz de valores
   )

Versão para trabalhar com matrizes de valores inteiros:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const int&     array1[],      // primeira matriz de valores
   const int&     array2[]       // segunda matriz de valores
   )

Parâmetros

array1[]

[in] Primeira matriz para comparação. 

array2[]

[in] Segunda matriz para comparação. 

Valor de retorno

Retorna true, se as matrizes são iguais, caso contrário, false.