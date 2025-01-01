DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathIdentical 

MathIdentical

İki diziyi karşılaştırır ve uyan elemanlar için true dönüşü yapar.

Reel değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const double&  array1[],      // birinci değerler dizisi
   const double&  array2[]       // ikinci değerler dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const int&     array1[],      // birinci değerler dizisi
   const int&     array2[]       // ikinci değerler dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array1[]

[in] Karşılaştırılacak ilk dizi. 

array2[]

[in] Karşılaştırılacak ikinci dizi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Diziler eşit ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.