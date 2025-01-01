DocumentationSections
MathIdentical

Compare deux tableaux de valeurs et retourne true si tous les éléments correspondent.

Version pour travailler avec des tableaux de valeurs réelles :

bool  MathIdentical(
   const double&  array1[],      // le premier tableau de valeurs
   const double&  array2[]       // le deuxième tableau de valeurs
  )

Version pour travailler avec des tableaux de valeurs entières :

bool  MathIdentical(
   const int&     array1[],      // le premier tableau de valeurs
   const int&     array2[]       // le deuxième tableau de valeurs
  )

Paramètres

array1[]

[in] Le premier tableau de valeurs. 

array2[]

[in] Le deuxième tableau à comparer. 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true si les tableaux sont égaux, false sinon.