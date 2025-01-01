MathIdentical

Compares two arrays of values and returns true if all elements match.

Version for working with arrays of real values:

bool MathIdentical(

const double& array1[],

const double& array2[]

)

Version for working with arrays of integer values:

bool MathIdentical(

const int& array1[],

const int& array2[]

)

Parameters

array1[]

[in] The first array to compare.

array2[]

[in] The second array to compare.

Return Value

Returns true if the arrays are equal, otherwise false.