MathIdentical 

MathIdentical

Compares two arrays of values and returns true if all elements match.

Version for working with arrays of real values:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const double&  array1[],      // the first array of values
   const double&  array2[]       // the second array of values
   )

Version for working with arrays of integer values:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const int&     array1[],      // the first array of values
   const int&     array2[]       // the second array of values
   )

Parameters

array1[]

[in] The first array to compare. 

array2[]

[in] The second array to compare. 

Return Value

Returns true if the arrays are equal, otherwise false.