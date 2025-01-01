ДокументацияРазделы
MathIdentical

Сравнивает два массива значений и возвращает true, если совпадают все элементы.

Версия для работы с массивами вещественных значений:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const double&  array1[],      // первый массив значений
   const double&  array2[]       // второй массив значений
   )

Версия для работы с массивами целочисленных значений:

bool  MathIdentical(
   const int&     array1[],      // первый массив значений
   const int&     array2[]       // второй массив значений
   )

Параметры

array1[]

[in] Первый массив для сравнения. 

array2[]

[in] Второй массив для сравнения. 

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true, если массивы равны, иначе false.