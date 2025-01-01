DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathHypergeometric2F2 

MathHypergeometric2F2

Calcule la valeur de la fonction Hypergeometric_2F2 (a, b, c, d, z) selon la méthode de Taylor.                                                 

double  MathHypergeometric2F2(
   const double  a,      // le premier paramètre de la fonction
   const double  b,      // le deuxième paramètre de la fonction
   const double  c,      // le troisième paramètre de la fonction
   const double  d,      // le quatrième paramètre de la fonction
   const double  z       // le cinquième paramètre de la fonction
  )

Paramètres

a

[in] Le premier paramètre de la fonction.

b

[in] Le deuxième paramètre de la fonction. 

c

[in] Le troisième paramètre de la fonction. 

d

[in] Le quatrième paramètre de la fonction. 

z

[in] Le cinquième paramètre de la fonction. 

Valeur de Retour

Valeur de la fonction.