DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathHypergeometric2F2 

MathHypergeometric2F2

Calculates the value of the Hypergeometric_2F2 (a, b, c, d, z) function using the Taylor's method.                                                 

double  MathHypergeometric2F2(
   const double  a,      // the first parameter of the function
   const double  b,      // the second parameter of the function
   const double  c,      // the third parameter of the function
   const double  d,      // the fourth parameter of the function
   const double  z       // the fifth parameter of the function
   )

Parameters

a

[in] The first parameter of the function.

b

[in] The second parameter of the function. 

c

[in] The third parameter of the function. 

d

[in] The fourth parameter of the function. 

z

[in] The fifth parameter of the function. 

Return Value

Value of the function.