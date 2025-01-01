MathHypergeometric2F2

Calculates the value of the Hypergeometric_2F2 (a, b, c, d, z) function using the Taylor's method.

double MathHypergeometric2F2(

const double a,

const double b,

const double c,

const double d,

const double z

)

Parameters

a

[in] The first parameter of the function.

b

[in] The second parameter of the function.

c

[in] The third parameter of the function.

d

[in] The fourth parameter of the function.

z

[in] The fifth parameter of the function.

Return Value

Value of the function.