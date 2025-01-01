DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathHypergeometric2F2 

MathHypergeometric2F2

Hypergeometric_2F2 (a, b, c, d, z) fonksiyonunun değerinin Taylor yöntemiyle hesaplar.                                                 

double  MathHypergeometric2F2(
   const double  a,      // fonksiyonun ilk parametresi
   const double  b,      // fonksiyonun ikinci parametresi
   const double  c,      // fonksiyonun üçüncü parametresi
   const double  d,      // fonksiyonun dördüncü parametresi
   const double  z       // fonksiyonun beşinci parametresi
  )

Parametreler

a

[in] Fonksiyonun ilk parametresi.

b

[in] Fonksiyonun ikinci parametresi. 

c

[in] Fonksiyonun üçüncü parametresi. 

d

[in] Fonksiyonun dördüncü parametresi. . 

z

[in] Fonksiyonun beşinci parametresi. . 

Dönüş Değeri

Fonksiyon değeri.