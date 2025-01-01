DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathFactorial 

MathFactorial

Calcula o fatorial do número inteiro especificado.

double  MathFactorial(
   const int  n   // valor de um número
   )

Parâmetros

n

[in] Número inteiro cujo fatorial é necessário para calcular. 

Valor de retorno

Fatorial de um número.