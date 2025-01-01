DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathFactorial 

MathFactorial

Berechnet die Fakultät einer ganzen Zahl.

double  MathFactorial(
   const int  n   // die Zahl 
   )

Parameter

n

[in]  Ganze Zahl, deren Fakultät berechnet werden muss. 

Rückgabewert

Fakultät einer Zahl.