MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardMatematicheStatisticheSubfunzioniMathFactorial 

MathFactorial

Calcola il fattoriale del numero intero specificato.

double  MathFactorial(
   const int  n   // valore del numero
  );

Parametri

n

[in] Numero integer, il fattoriale che deve essere calcolato. 

Valore di ritorno

Il fattoriale del numero.