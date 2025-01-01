문서화섹션
MathFactorial 

MathFactorial

지정한 정수의 계수를 계산합니다.

double  MathFactorial(
   const int  n   // 수의 값
   )

매개변수

n

[in]  계산될 팩토리얼 정수. 

값 반환

수의 팩토리얼.