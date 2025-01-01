ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathFactorial 

MathFactorial

指定された整数の階乗を計算します。

double  MathFactorial(
  const int  n   // 数値
  )

パラメータ

n

[in] その階乗が計算される整数 

戻り値

数の階乗